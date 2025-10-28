Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored

As of October 21, 2025, 241 educational institutions in Kyiv have been damaged as a result of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation. In just one month, almost 20 schools and kindergartens were damaged by Russian attacks. At the same time, 148 facilities have already been repaired, UNN was informed in response to a request from the Department of Education of the Kyiv City State Administration and the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

As of October 21, 2025, according to data received from local self-government bodies (regional military administrations), 241 state educational institutions in the city of Kyiv have been damaged as a result of the war in Ukraine. - reported the Ministry of Education and Science.

At the same time, the Department of Education of the Kyiv City State Administration added that "as of September 25, 2025, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 223 educational institutions have been damaged." That is, almost 20 educational institutions were damaged in the capital in just one month of Russian attacks.

The department also emphasized that private educational institutions in Ukraine must comply with state educational standards, obtain a license and, if necessary, undergo accreditation, but since they have a non-state form of ownership, the issue of their restoration is carried out at the owner's expense.

It should be noted separately that the restoration of educational institutions as a result of the damage received is carried out directly by the founder at the expense of sources not prohibited by law. - summarized the ministry.

"As of September 22, 2025, 148 facilities (66%) have been restored," added the Department of Education of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on October 22, as a result of a Russian attack in Kharkiv, 4 people were injured, two of them were in serious condition, and later one of the victims died in the hospital. All children were evacuated, but many of them experienced an acute stress reaction.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian drone hitting a kindergarten in Kharkiv, stating that "these strikes are Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution."

In turn, Putin's special envoy Dmitriev told CNN that Russian troops do not attack civilian targets, but only military targets. He denied that the Russians hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv, calling it an "accident."