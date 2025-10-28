$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 3666 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
10:50 AM • 13586 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29094 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 22730 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 21914 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 19248 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16089 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 39328 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 30665 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13366 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
77%
743mm
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 14205 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29645 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26140 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideo10:32 AM • 12538 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14429 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14564 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26274 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29097 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39331 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhotoOctober 28, 07:00 AM • 30670 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Andrii Matiukha
Giorgi Gakharia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 5848 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 5956 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29758 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39331 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 37368 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3672 views

As of October 21, 2025, 241 educational institutions in Kyiv have been damaged as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression, 148 of which have already been repaired. In one month, almost 20 schools and kindergartens were damaged by Russian attacks.

Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored

As of October 21, 2025, 241 educational institutions in Kyiv have been damaged as a result of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation. In just one month, almost 20 schools and kindergartens were damaged by Russian attacks. At the same time, 148 facilities have already been repaired, UNN was informed in response to a request from the Department of Education of the Kyiv City State Administration and the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

As of October 21, 2025, according to data received from local self-government bodies (regional military administrations), 241 state educational institutions in the city of Kyiv have been damaged as a result of the war in Ukraine.

- reported the Ministry of Education and Science.

At the same time, the Department of Education of the Kyiv City State Administration added that "as of September 25, 2025, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 223 educational institutions have been damaged." That is, almost 20 educational institutions were damaged in the capital in just one month of Russian attacks.

The department also emphasized that private educational institutions in Ukraine must comply with state educational standards, obtain a license and, if necessary, undergo accreditation, but since they have a non-state form of ownership, the issue of their restoration is carried out at the owner's expense.

It should be noted separately that the restoration of educational institutions as a result of the damage received is carried out directly by the founder at the expense of sources not prohibited by law.

- summarized the ministry.

"As of September 22, 2025, 148 facilities (66%) have been restored," added the Department of Education of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on October 22, as a result of a Russian attack in Kharkiv, 4 people were injured, two of them were in serious condition, and later one of the victims died in the hospital. All children were evacuated, but many of them experienced an acute stress reaction.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian drone hitting a kindergarten in Kharkiv, stating that "these strikes are Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution."

In turn, Putin's special envoy Dmitriev told CNN that Russian troops do not attack civilian targets, but only military targets. He denied that the Russians hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv, calling it an "accident."

Alona Utkina

War in UkraineEducation
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv