Almost 200,000 Syrian refugees are returning home: what made them make this decision?

About 200 thousand Syrian refugees have returned to Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

Most of them left the country because of instability and brutal repression, and now they are returning home, hoping for a new beginning in a changing situation.

At the same time, last year brought another wave of returns, as hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees who were forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in Lebanon also decided to return home. This happened against the backdrop of an escalating conflict between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants. Fighting between these forces has greatly complicated the situation in the region, which has led many people who fled Syria because of similar conflicts to feel even more unsafe and decide to return to their country.

According to official UN data, at the peak of the conflict, more than 5.5 million people fled Syria, most of whom settled in neighboring countries, particularly Turkey. It is this country that has received the largest number of Syrian refugees - about 3.3 million people. In addition, a significant number of refugees were forced to seek refuge in the European Union, particularly in Germany, where more than 850,000 Syrians currently live.

