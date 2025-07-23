$41.770.05
23,000 proceedings opened against alimony debtors since the start of the Russian invasion: where are most of them?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4336 views

As of mid-July 2025, over 187,000 proceedings for non-payment of alimony have been recorded in the Unified Register of Debtors. The number of proceedings has increased by 23,000 since the start of the full-scale invasion, with 91% of them opened against men.

23,000 proceedings opened against alimony debtors since the start of the Russian invasion: where are most of them?

As of mid-July 2025, the Unified Register of Debtors (URD) recorded over 187,000 proceedings regarding non-payment of alimony. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, their number has increased by 23,000. The largest number of debtors is in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions. This was reported by Opendatabot, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, 91% of proceedings are opened against men, while women are involved in 9% of cases. However, the record holder in the country was a resident of Kyiv region, against whom 8 proceedings were opened at once. Most often, alimony is not paid by Ukrainians aged 25 to 45 - this age category accounts for 86% of cases.

The largest number of proceedings due to non-payment of alimony were opened in Dnipropetrovsk region - 26,268. This is followed by Odesa (13,516), Kharkiv (13,011), Donetsk (11,680) and Kyiv (11,050) regions. Overall, an increase was recorded in 19 regions, and a decrease in six

- the report says.

Recall

In the first half of 2025, the state executive service bodies of the Ministry of Justice collected over UAH 7.6 billion in alimony - which is 30%, or almost a third, more than in the same period last year.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

