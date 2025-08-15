Alaska Summit: Trump-Putin "tete-a-tete" meeting format to be changed - report

A high-ranking White House official reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff will join US President Donald Trump for today's first meeting with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and his advisors, according to NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

According to the official, this will replace what was initially described as a "tete-a-tete" meeting between Trump and Putin.

Translators are also expected to be present.

Trump arrived in Alaska before meeting with Putin

Addition

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is scheduled to begin on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.