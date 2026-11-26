Over the past day, Russian forces lost 2,319 servicemen at the front, 4 aircraft, 989 drones and hundreds of other pieces of military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as of November 26, 2026, the total personnel losses of the Russian army have reached approximately 1,645,899 people.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed 5 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, 3 multiple-launch rocket systems and 2 enemy air-defense systems.

In addition, the Russians lost 495 vehicles and fuel tankers, 9 ground robotic systems and 6 pieces of special equipment.

Total losses of Russian military equipment

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian army has lost 12,512 tanks, 25,992 armored combat vehicles, 52,825 artillery systems, 2,304 MLRS units and 1,771 air-defense systems.

The Russian losses also include 456 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 621,002 operational-tactical drones, 5,278 cruise missiles, 36 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

The General Staff emphasized that the data are being уточнены.

The Kremlin urged people not to take into account data indicating that a Russian serviceman is killed every four minutes in Ukraine