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Air pollution was recorded in Kyiv and the region following enemy attacks: people are advised to close their windows

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Moderate concentrations of fine particulate matter were recorded in Kyiv and three cities in the region. The authorities advise closing windows and spending less time outdoors.

Air pollution was recorded in Kyiv and the region following enemy attacks: people are advised to close their windows

As of the morning of September 9, a temporary deterioration in air quality was recorded in Kyiv and the surrounding region due to fires caused by enemy attacks. People are advised to close their windows, limit prolonged time outdoors, and drink enough water. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv Regional State Administration, writes UNN.

Due to fires caused by enemy attacks, a temporary deterioration in air quality is being observed in the Podilskyi district

- the statement said.

In the Kyiv region, a temporary deterioration in air quality is being observed in the cities of Vyshneve, Obukhiv, and Brovary.

According to the results of daily average observations by monitoring stations, the pollutant currently present in moderate concentrations is fine particulate matter. It may cause minor breathing discomfort in people sensitive to irritation

- the Kyiv Regional State Administration reported.

The authorities of the capital and the region advise residents to:

  • close the windows;
    • limit prolonged time outdoors;
      • maintain hydration and drink enough water;
        • if an air purifier is available, turn it on to its maximum operating mode.

          In other settlements of the Kyiv region where atmospheric air quality is monitored, no exceedances of the permissible levels of chemical and biological substances in the atmospheric air have been recorded.

          The gamma radiation level in the Kyiv region corresponds to the natural background level.

          In Kyiv, an enemy UAV struck a 24-story building; there are casualties09.09.26, 09:47 • 15244 views

          Olga Rozgon

          SocietyKyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
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