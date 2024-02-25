Air Force spotted a change in Shahedd movement in the regions

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the direction of the "Shahed" group in different parts of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Groups of "Shaheds" from Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions are heading to Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, Shakhty are heading for Kharkiv.

The Shahed group in Poltava region is heading northwest.

Iranian "Shahed" drones reportedly moved over several regions