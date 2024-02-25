Air Force spotted a change in Shahedd movement in the regions
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force reported that Iranian-made Shaheda drones targeting areas in central Ukraine were spotted flying toward the northern and northeastern regions.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the direction of the "Shahed" group in different parts of Ukraine, UNN reports .
Details
Groups of "Shaheds" from Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions are heading to Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.
In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, Shakhty are heading for Kharkiv.
The Shahed group in Poltava region is heading northwest.
