Iranian "Shahed" drones reportedly moved over several regions
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force reports observations of Iranian Shahed drones moving between several regions of Ukraine.
Attention:
"Shakedowns" in Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions - heading to the northwest.
"Shaheds" in Kharkiv region - heading for Poltava region.
A new group of "Shahed" in Zaporizhzhia is heading to Dnipropetrovs'k region
