The Air Force reports a new group of Iranian "Shahed" drones
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported the detection of groups of Iranian-made Shahed drones in some regions of the country.
Attention!
A new group of "Shahed" from Kherson region to Mykolaiv region!
"Shaheds" in Mykolaiv - and Kirovohrad - region heading northwest.
"Shaheds" in Dnipropetrovs'k region - heading north.
