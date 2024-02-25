$41.340.03
The Air Force reports a new group of Iranian "Shahed" drones

Kyiv • UNN

 31266 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the detection of groups of Iranian-made Shahed drones in some regions of the country.

The Air Force reports a new group of Iranian "Shahed" drones

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a new group of "Shahed" in some regions of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Attention!
A new group of "Shahed" from Kherson region to Mykolaiv region!
"Shaheds" in Mykolaiv - and Kirovohrad - region heading northwest.
"Shaheds" in Dnipropetrovs'k region - heading north.

- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

