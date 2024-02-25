Air Force reports increased russian air activity in eastern regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of increased russian air activity in eastern Ukraine, which poses a threat to the frontline areas.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine record the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the eastern direction. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Attention!
Enemy tactical aviation activity is observed in the eastern direction!
There is a threat of air strikes on the frontline regions
