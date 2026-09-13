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Air defense, sanctions against russia, the path to peace, and EU accession - the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Estonia held a meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Estonia discussed the front, diplomacy, air defense, and defense cooperation. Estonia reaffirmed its support for Ukraine and its accession to the EU.

Air defense, sanctions against russia, the path to peace, and EU accession - the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Estonia held a meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha held talks with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna, who arrived in Kyiv on a visit. The parties discussed the situation at the front, diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, defense cooperation, and Estonia’s support for Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the available information, during the meeting the ministers discussed the situation on the battlefield and Europe’s role in diplomatic efforts to achieve peace.

A stronger Ukraine means stronger positions for Europe. Maintaining pressure on Russia remains necessary to create the conditions for a comprehensive and lasting peace

- Andrii Sybiha emphasized.

The ministers also discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and expanding defense cooperation. In particular, they discussed combining Ukraine’s combat experience and defense technologies with Estonia’s capabilities.

Particular attention was paid to the use of frozen Russian assets and the further strengthening of sanctions, particularly against Russia’s military-industrial complex and the resources that ensure the functioning of Russia’s war machine. An important topic of the meeting was Estonia’s support for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and its active role in advancing the negotiation process. The foreign ministers also discussed cooperation within the framework of Estonia’s chairmanship of the NB8 format and the further consolidation of support for Ukraine from its Nordic and Baltic partners

 - the post says.

In addition, according to the available information, energy security ahead of the winter period was an important component of the visit. Ukraine and Estonia continue joint efforts to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s energy system amid Russian attacks.

The ministers also discussed preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held in Tallinn in 2027, and cooperation ahead of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

Ukraine and Estonia know from history what Russian imperialism leads to. Today, we also know what stops it: strength, unity, and the readiness to act before the threats become even greater

- Andrii Sybiha noted.

Reminder

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna arrived in Kyiv on Friday, September 11. Earlier, a visit to Kyiv by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on the same day, September 11, had been reported.

Alla Kiosak

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