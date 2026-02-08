Air defense missiles are needed every day, protection from Russian ballistic missiles is needed every day - Zelenskyy to partners

Air defense missiles are needed every day. Protection from Russian ballistic missiles is needed every day. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that today there was ballistic missile activity in the Kyiv region again, UNN reports.

Each of our partners must realize their strength, their ability to support Ukraine and protect lives. Air defense missiles are needed every day. Protection from Russian ballistic missiles is needed every day. Today there was ballistic missile activity in the Kyiv region again. No country in the world should be left alone and without help in the face of such attacks and such a war. - Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

The head of state thanked everyone who is with Ukraine.

The coming weeks will be active in working with our partners. As always, results are needed. Results must be achieved. - the President summarized.

Recall

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the capital on February 8. Kyiv was under ballistic missile attack, air defense forces were working.