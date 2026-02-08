$43.140.00
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
04:39 PM • 8018 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 11709 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 14804 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 15664 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 12444 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 10994 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 23666 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 37560 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 35784 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
MIM-104 Patriot

Air defense missiles are needed every day, protection from Russian ballistic missiles is needed every day - Zelenskyy to partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

President Zelenskyy states Ukraine's daily need for air defense missiles and protection against ballistic missiles. He noted that ballistic missiles struck Kyiv region again today.

Air defense missiles are needed every day, protection from Russian ballistic missiles is needed every day - Zelenskyy to partners

Air defense missiles are needed every day. Protection from Russian ballistic missiles is needed every day. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that today there was ballistic missile activity in the Kyiv region again, UNN reports.

Each of our partners must realize their strength, their ability to support Ukraine and protect lives. Air defense missiles are needed every day. Protection from Russian ballistic missiles is needed every day. Today there was ballistic missile activity in the Kyiv region again. No country in the world should be left alone and without help in the face of such attacks and such a war.

- Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

The head of state thanked everyone who is with Ukraine.

The coming weeks will be active in working with our partners. As always, results are needed. Results must be achieved.

- the President summarized.

In January, Kyiv lacked missiles for Patriot, launchers stood empty during Russian strikes on energy infrastructure - FT08.02.26, 20:26 • 1114 views

Recall

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the capital on February 8. Kyiv was under ballistic missile attack, air defense forces were working.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv