Air defense in April destroyed 7 ballistic missiles launched by Russia, 1214 "Shaheds": results

In April, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 2,332 enemy air targets, including cruise and 7 ballistic missiles, strike and reconnaissance drones. The Air Force of the Defense Forces made more than 610 sorties. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in April 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 2,332 air targets:

38 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

13 Kalibr cruise missiles;

3 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;

1214 Shahed-type strike UAVs;

689 reconnaissance UAVs;

364 UAVs of other types.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made more than 610 sorties in April, in particular:

about 330 - for fighter aviation cover;

more than 200 - for fire damage and air support of troops.

"In April 2025, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 326 air targets, struck command posts, logistics facilities, as well as places of accumulation of manpower and military equipment of the enemy," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Addition

