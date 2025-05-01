Air defense in April destroyed 7 ballistic missiles launched by Russia, 1214 "Shaheds": results

$41.470.09
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 14546 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25413 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 39427 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 178954 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118266 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 146897 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 219092 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 240953 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 335186 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 138285 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 57502 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 49526 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 90263 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 66025 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 67947 views
Publications

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 68504 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 178987 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 161869 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 201718 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 233413 views
UNN Lite

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 20616 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 67511 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 73017 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 63608 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 113061 views
Air defense in April destroyed 7 ballistic missiles launched by Russia, 1214 "Shaheds": results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2058 views

In April 2025, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 2,332 enemy targets, including missiles and drones. The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 610 sorties, hitting important enemy targets.

Air defense in April destroyed 7 ballistic missiles launched by Russia, 1214 "Shaheds": results

In April, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 2,332 enemy air targets, including cruise and 7 ballistic missiles, strike and reconnaissance drones. The Air Force of the Defense Forces made more than 610 sorties. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in April 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 2,332 air targets:

  • 38 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;
    • 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
      • 13 Kalibr cruise missiles;
        • 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
          • 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;
            • 1214 Shahed-type strike UAVs;
              • 689 reconnaissance UAVs;
                • 364 UAVs of other types.

                  The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made more than 610 sorties in April, in particular:

                  • about 330 - for fighter aviation cover;
                    • more than 200 - for fire damage and air support of troops.

                      "In April 2025, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 326 air targets, struck command posts, logistics facilities, as well as places of accumulation of manpower and military equipment of the enemy," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

                      Addition

                      According to data of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in March 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 4043 air targets:

                      Julia Shramko

                      Julia Shramko

