Against the background of Trump's customs policy, companies are canceling billion-dollar projects, but some are expanding in the USA - media

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
08:41 AM • 17694 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 31334 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 55101 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 87251 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130098 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 09:55 AM • 108747 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 124255 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

April 22, 07:51 AM • 175141 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 127693 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

April 21, 02:32 PM • 227967 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 45292 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 36756 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 32925 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 46152 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27425 views
Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 23372 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27701 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 68750 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130086 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 87957 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 25590 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 25565 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 55805 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 46619 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 91769 views
Against the background of Trump's customs policy, companies are canceling billion-dollar projects, but some are expanding in the USA - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3372 views

Against the background of Trump's customs policy, JCB is doubling its plant in Texas. Despite this, developers are canceling billion-dollar projects due to uncertainty, especially in the field of electric vehicles.

Against the background of Trump's customs policy, companies are canceling billion-dollar projects, but some are expanding in the USA - media

British construction equipment company JCB plans to double the size of its plant in San Antonio, Texas, to 300,000 square feet amid US President Donald Trump's trade policies, which are causing developers to cancel billions of dollars in clean energy and technology manufacturing projects, UNN writes, citing Сonstruction Dive.

Details

The automaker cited the Trump administration's tariffs as the main reason for localizing more production.

In addition, Swiss drugmaker Novartis plans to significantly expand its presence in the US, including in Florida, Texas, New Jersey and California. The company recently allocated $23 billion over five years to build six new plants, expand three existing ones and add a new R&D center.

"These expansion announcements are likely to "outweigh the cost of canceled projects," said Ken Simonson, chief economist at the Associated General Contractors of America.

But these projects are more of an exception than the rule in terms of developers' reaction to the tariffs that Trump announced, raised and suspended.

According to the latest data from Cincinnati-based ConstructConnect, project complexity increased again in March, especially for private companies. According to the report, developers canceled nearly twice as many private projects as public ones last month.

Thus, while some firms are expanding in the US in response to tariffs, most are retreating.

Vietnam is building a unique bond with the US despite talks with Xi Jingping and China's ambitions to become a world leader18.04.25, 15:25 • 6560 views

For example, this applies to electric vehicles. Just over a year ago, contractors expressed optimism about the electric vehicle manufacturing boom. According to the Dodge Construction Network, electric vehicle manufacturing, which includes battery packs for electric vehicles, accounted for nearly half of all manufacturing in 2023.

But the momentum around these projects is starting to shift, according to recent project terminations. According to data from Atlas Public Policy, US electric vehicle and battery manufacturers canceled more projects in the first quarter of 2025 than in the previous two years combined.

Atlas Public Policy consultant Sophie Latham explained that while the specific factors differ, a common thread in many cancellations is growing uncertainty. She said changing tariff policies, federal tax credits and unclear Department of Energy funding timelines have made it difficult to finance projects.

The state of manufacturing will largely depend on how tariffs and tax credits change this year. In some cases, these tax credits are the difference between a company investing in the US and abroad, so changes in them could spur more cancellations

- Latham said.

Contractors hoping to buy time or delay the impact of tariffs may want to explore avenues such as customs warehouses or foreign trade zones. These programs allow companies to store imported goods without paying duties unless the materials are removed for use in the United States.

Supplement

Western automakers are implementing a "China for China" strategy and Chinese software to regain market share lost to domestic competitors. New models are presented at the Shanghai Auto Show.

Trump said on social media that countries seeking to avoid US import duties should come to America and build on its territory. The head of the White House is convinced that this is the easiest way for anyone who wants to avoid the consequences of US customs policy.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

