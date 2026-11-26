Russian occupiers in temporarily seized Skadovsk, Kherson region, are massively attempting to buy or borrow civilian vehicles due to increasing losses of military transport. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH," UNN writes.

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According to the movement's agents, Russian servicemen are also changing into civilian clothes, hoping to remain unnoticed and reduce the risk of coming under Ukrainian strikes.

The partisans link this behavior by the occupiers to the increasing number of cases of Russian military trucks and supply vehicles being destroyed in southern Ukraine.

The destruction of the Crimean Bridge has complicated the occupiers' logistics

ATESH notes that the situation worsened after the roadway section of the Crimean Bridge was destroyed. According to the partisans' assessment, this significantly complicated Russian military logistics in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

Representatives of the movement said they continue to monitor the situation and relay information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

After the destruction of the Crimean Bridge, the "Novorossiya" highway became even deadlier for the occupiers — ATESH