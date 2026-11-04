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A preventive discussion was held with the parents of the teenager injured in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The boy fell from a fence during mass events and was hospitalized. The Children’s Service held a discussion with his parents.

A preventive discussion was held with the parents of the teenager injured in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

The Children’s Services conducted a preventive conversation with the parents of the 14-year-old boy injured during the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. This was reported by the State Service of Ukraine for Children, UNN writes.

Details

As the service recalled, videos are circulating on social media showing law enforcement officers leading an injured teenager out of a property in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. This prompted speculation that the boy might have been inside the building and held there.

To prevent the spread of inaccurate information, the State Service for Children is reporting the circumstances that are currently known.

According to the relevant services, on November 2, the 14-year-old boy came after school to the location where mass events were taking place. According to him, he learned about the events from a Telegram channel. The teenager climbed onto a fence near the building to film what was happening on his mobile phone.

When people began rocking the fence, the boy lost his balance and fell from it into the yard. As a result of the fall, he sustained bodily injuries. After that, the teenager was taken into the building and provided with assistance. His sister was contacted later and came to pick him up. The teenager was subsequently taken to a medical facility.

The relevant services received information about the teenager’s hospitalization on the evening of November 2. The boy is in the Kyiv Regional Children’s Hospital. According to medical personnel, there is no threat to his life or health.

The Children’s Service of the Borshchahivka Village Council visited the family’s permanent residence, inspected the living conditions, and held a preventive conversation with the parents about the need to care for the child’s safety and prevent his participation in situations that could pose a threat to his life and health, the service noted.

Let us recall

The SBI launched criminal proceedings over the events that took place on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military official).

According to the SBI, "the events unfolded near a private house that was used to temporarily accommodate servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after unauthorized abandonment of their military unit (UAOL)".

After reports allegedly concerning the unlawful detention of military personnel spread on social media, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and official police vehicles were damaged, the SBI stated.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer.  

The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal arose. The people who had previously been inside the premises have already left it, the NGU spokesperson reported.  

Police identify 16 active participants in clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka03.11.26, 20:28 • 15205 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv region
Skirmishes