Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office commented on Vance's statement about achieving peace in six months

Without a ceasefire and stabilization on the front, it is impossible to predict when the war will end, as the situation on the combat line is constantly changing. This was stated by Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the head of the President's Office, on the air of the telethon, commenting on the statement by United States Vice President J.D. Vance that Russia's war against Ukraine could end in six months, writes UNN.

Details

We would like it to be not half a year, but half a week. But the terms are constantly changing. This should not be some kind of guideline for the Ukrainian army, for the Ukrainian population, for the Ukrainian leadership. These are just public statements, and the front is constantly moving - Leshchenko explained.

The advisor to the head of the Presidential Office noted that the situation at the front is constantly changing. A ceasefire is needed to start peace talks.

There are statements by the President about the liberation of some settlements. This is a great achievement for Independence Day. Unfortunately, the situation in Kupyansk is not simple. In general, the situation is constantly changing. That is why a ceasefire is needed - Leshchenko noted.

He also added that it is only possible to talk about peace when the situation on the front line stabilizes.

For peace talks, everyone needs to stop, and the situation needs to stabilize. And then, based on the line of combat engagement, start negotiations - Leshchenko concluded.

Reminder

US Vice President J.D. Vance expects peace in Ukraine to be achieved within six months. Earlier, Vance stated that Russia had abandoned attempts to create a puppet government in Kyiv.

J.D. Vance reacted to the Russian strike on the American factory in Mukachevo, stating that the administration does not like the actions of the Russians, but Washington seeks peace. He also criticized former President Joe Biden for inaction in ending the war.