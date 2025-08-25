Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office commented on Vance's statement about achieving peace in six months

$41.280.07
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
06:07 AM • 17818 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
05:46 AM • 22960 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
August 24, 05:50 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Tags
Authors
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: details August 25, 12:29 AM
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attack August 25, 02:25 AM
Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one day 04:31 AM
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo 06:04 AM
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedy 06:33 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
06:07 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
05:46 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
August 24, 05:50 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 07:20 AM
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart August 23, 06:00 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
J. D. Vance
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day August 24, 08:41 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend August 22, 02:39 PM
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni August 22, 01:10 PM
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child August 22, 11:46 AM
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town August 22, 10:17 AM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Cruise missile
United States dollar
Ammunition

Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office commented on Vance's statement about achieving peace in six months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, commented on the statement by US Vice President J.D. Vance about the possible end of the war in six months. Leshchenko emphasized that without a ceasefire and stabilization at the front, it is impossible to predict timelines, as the situation is constantly changing.

Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office commented on Vance's statement about achieving peace in six months

Without a ceasefire and stabilization on the front, it is impossible to predict when the war will end, as the situation on the combat line is constantly changing. This was stated by Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the head of the President's Office, on the air of the telethon, commenting on the statement by United States Vice President J.D. Vance that Russia's war against Ukraine could end in six months, writes UNN.

Details

We would like it to be not half a year, but half a week. But the terms are constantly changing. This should not be some kind of guideline for the Ukrainian army, for the Ukrainian population, for the Ukrainian leadership. These are just public statements, and the front is constantly moving

- Leshchenko explained.

The advisor to the head of the Presidential Office noted that the situation at the front is constantly changing. A ceasefire is needed to start peace talks.

There are statements by the President about the liberation of some settlements. This is a great achievement for Independence Day. Unfortunately, the situation in Kupyansk is not simple. In general, the situation is constantly changing. That is why a ceasefire is needed

- Leshchenko noted.

He also added that it is only possible to talk about peace when the situation on the front line stabilizes.

For peace talks, everyone needs to stop, and the situation needs to stabilize. And then, based on the line of combat engagement, start negotiations

- Leshchenko concluded. 

Reminder

US Vice President J.D. Vance expects peace in Ukraine to be achieved within six months. Earlier, Vance stated that Russia had abandoned attempts to create a puppet government in Kyiv.

J.D. Vance reacted to the Russian strike on the American factory in Mukachevo, stating that the administration does not like the actions of the Russians, but Washington seeks peace. He also criticized former President Joe Biden for inaction in ending the war.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Serhiy Leshchenko
J. D. Vance
Office of the President of Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Joe Biden
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Radomyshl
Ukraine
Mukachevo