Adjusted strikes on Kyiv and spied on the Defense Forces: SBU detained an agent of Russian special services

SBU officers detained another agent of the Russian special services who was adjusting air attacks on Kyiv's energy infrastructure and spying on the movement of the Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

As the investigation established, the suspect was engaged in searching for and transmitting photos, videos, and coordinates of Kyiv's thermal power plants, which the occupiers were preparing for a new series of missile and drone strikes.

The detainee turned out to be a resident of Rivne region, whom the occupiers recruited on Telegram when she was looking for "easy money." After recruitment, she was "sent" to Kyiv region, where she drove around local thermal power plants and recorded their technical condition after regular Russian attacks.

Later, she received a task from Russian handlers to go to Odesa, and then to Chernihiv regions, to monitor the movement of echelons and columns of the Defense Forces.

SBU counterintelligence detected and detained her in Chernihiv region. Two smartphones, interchangeable SIM cards, and other evidence of working for the enemy were found and seized from her.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). She is currently in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SBU detained two agents of Russian military intelligence in western Ukraine who helped the enemy establish the consequences of the "Oreshnik" strike on civilian infrastructure in Lviv region.