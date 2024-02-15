A volunteer from the Czech Republic was killed in the battle for Avdiivka

Last weekend, a Czech volunteer who fought on the side of Ukraine against the Russian army was killed. This was reported by Radio Prague International, according to UNN.

Details

His death was first reported on the social network X, and then confirmed by the Czech Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the volunteer was killed in the battles for the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, after his positions allegedly came under mortar fire. No one has seen the volunteer since the attack, and the area is now occupied by Russian troops.

In total, since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, four Czech citizens have been killed in action.

Recall

Protecting Ukraine from Russian invaders, 22-year-old master of sports of Ukraine in judo, winner of the European Junior Cup, multiple winner of national championships among cadets and youth from Lutsk Stanislav Gulenkov gave his life.