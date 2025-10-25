A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2

Last week, we all felt a wave of tension — many processes sharply escalated, old agreements collapsed, and the world seemed to lose its balance.

But the period from October 27 to November 2 does not promise complete calm either. We continue to be in strong energy flows, when it is important not to fall into chaos, but to learn to maintain our own center. What exactly awaits us, professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically.

Mars, Mercury, and Black Moon: an explosive mixture

The week begins with the continuation of the intense conjunction of Mars, Mercury, Proserpina, and the Black Moon (Lilith) in the sign of Scorpio.

This is a powerful combination that sharpens thinking, emotions, and reactions.

On the night from Sunday to Monday, we may experience insomnia, irritability, and strong internal impulses. In the world, conflicts and information wars may escalate. Everything that was hidden is now coming to the surface. The main thing for us is not to succumb to destructive emotions.

Mercury in Sagittarius: a new tone of communication

On October 29, Mercury moves into the sign of Sagittarius, and communication gradually becomes more open, more direct - we will begin to say what we have long wanted to say.

But in the first degrees of Sagittarius, Mercury immediately forms a tense opposition with Uranus.

For us, this will bring:

sharp statements, quarrels, scandals;

breach of agreements, technical failures, communication interruptions;

increased accident rate and problems with electricity and air transport;

possible new damage to energy infrastructure.

During this period, it is worth avoiding emotional disputes - they can destroy even the strongest relationships or agreements.

Grand Trine — the basis of harmony

Despite all the external tension, the Universe leaves us a support. The trine between Jupiter and Saturn, joined by Neptune and the planets of the stellium in Scorpio, creates the deep framework of the week.

This is stability amidst the storm, spiritual maturity, support from strong people and structures.

This aspect calls for acting wisely, not impulsively.

Moon: emotional waves of the week

• October 27 — Moon in Capricorn conjuncts Mars. The day (and night) are anxious, emotional outbursts, conflicts, and unrest are possible.

• October 28 — opposition to Jupiter and Venus: increased tension in relationships, risk of misunderstandings due to finances.

• October 29–30 — harmonious aspects to Pluto. This is a moment when you can understand yourself more deeply and emerge from a crisis with new strength.

Venus square Jupiter

At the end of the week, tension may again arise in the financial sphere. The square of Venus and Jupiter can bring rising prices, currency fluctuations, and unexpected expenses.

In love, there is also excess: jealousy, emotional outbursts, the desire for "all or nothing." So the main advice is restraint and moderation.

Weekend: Mars vs. Uranus

On the weekend (November 1–2), the situation will reach its peak:

Mars in opposition to Uranus is a moment of explosive events, man-made incidents, military escalations, and nervous breakdowns.

World tension may increase, so in personal life, the main thing is not to tempt fate, not to take risks, and to avoid conflicts.

Conclusion of the week

The planets do not give us peace, but they suggest a path: instead of fuss — depth, instead of emotions — wisdom, instead of fear — observation and faith.

Yes, the tension remains. But this week has great power — the power of purification, restructuring, and inner endurance.

He who can see deeper will discover a path forward. This is a time not for haste, but for insight. Inner peace will guide us through the storm.

Aries

For you, the week will require bold decisions, but at the same time — restraint.

Do not rush to act impulsively: aggression will only destroy your plans. If you can look at the situation from above, understand yourself, and avoid conflicts — you will get important answers.

Advice: now, not superficiality, but depth of thinking is your main trump card.

Taurus

A week when fate gives you a chance to find harmony. You will be able to feel satisfaction from life, restore balance, and even improve your financial situation.

Engage in beauty, comfort, creativity — everything that brings pleasure will now be beneficial.

Advice: take care of your well-being and do not be afraid to invest in yourself — it will pay off.

Gemini

An intense work rhythm awaits you. There will be more tasks than usual, and many of them are not your personal ones.

Do not scatter your forces. Work focused, improve your skills, take care of your health.

Advice: do not plan important interviews or major changes — give yourself time to strengthen.

Cancer

The week will bring emotional tension in personal relationships. Misunderstandings or jealousy are possible.

To avoid conflicts, focus on peace, comfort, and restoring inner balance.

Advice: do not make large purchases or spend money impulsively — this can lead to difficulties.

Leo

Issues of home and family come to the fore. Conflicts over household matters or inheritance are possible.

Do not sign any important documents, especially regarding real estate.

Advice: seek harmony in the family. Harmony at home will give you inner strength.

Virgo

You will be at the center of events and information flows.

Communication, new acquaintances, learning — all this is important now, but requires selectivity.

Not every conversation will be beneficial, so filter contacts and remain calm.

Advice: avoid quarrels and do not rush to conclusions — your analytical mind will help you find the truth.

Libra

The financial theme becomes key.

You can get a good profit or, conversely, lose if you allow yourself carelessness.

Advice: avoid risks, count every penny, and do not make decisions under the influence of emotions.

Scorpio

You are the main characters of this week. The planets in your sign highlight you, but also test your strength.

Everything that is happening now has a deep meaning: the old leaves to make way for the new.

Advice: take time for yourself — your inner world needs renewal.

Sagittarius

You may find yourself in a whirlwind of events, gossip, or conflicts.

Do not get involved in disputes, do not react to provocations.

It is better to immerse yourself, relax, find harmony through silence.

Advice: meditation practice or walks in nature will help clear your mind.

Capricorn

The week will be dynamic. The people around you are both support and challenge.

Be careful: not all allies are sincere. But now you can implement important plans.

Advice: act carefully, without aggression — and you will get the deserved result.

Aquarius

You will feel wisdom and depth, as if the world is revealing its secrets to you.

This is a great time for professional growth, implementing long-term ideas, and talking to authoritative people.

Advice: avoid conflicts — peace and tranquility are more valuable than victory now.

Pisces

This is a period of deep re-evaluation. You may feel that the world around you is changing, and you with it.

This is a time of wisdom, intuition, spiritual renewal. Your advice is especially valuable to others now.

Advice: maintain inner balance and do not succumb to other people's emotions — it is calmness that leads you to inspiration