746mm
Third of the fighting on the front today was in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Since the beginning of the day, 87 battles have taken place on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy is striking in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, and has become more active in the Kupyansk direction.

About a third of the 87 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 4 p.m. on May 27, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 87

- reported in the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, are inflicting damage on the districts of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The settlements of Karpovychi, Petrushivka, Baranivka, Bila Berez, Pokrovka, Bachivsk, Progres, Arkhipivka, Popivka, Vysoke, Krasny Khutir, Dmytrivka were subjected to artillery shelling; the areas of the settlements of Petrushivka, Osoyivka and Klymentove were under enemy air strikes.

Situation by directions

Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Zapadne and Dovgenke in the Kharkiv direction, another battle is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to move forward to the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked 14 times today in the areas of Serebryansky Forest, Nadiya, Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub and in the directions of Grekivka, Hryhorivka, Karpivka, Novy Myr. Seven clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling three enemy attempts to advance near Chasovy Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bila Gora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times in the areas of Druzhba, Diliivka and Toretsk. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 28 times today in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Zviryove, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Bogdanivka, Andriivka and in the directions of Yablunivka, Oleksiivka. Seven clashes continue to this day. The settlement of Stepanivka was hit by a Russian KAB.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Konstantynopol, Burlatske, Novopil, Zelene Pole. Eight of the enemy's nine offensive actions were repelled, one battle is ongoing.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, the enemy launched an unguided missile strike on Hulyaypole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped seven enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove and towards Novodanilivka.

In the Siversky, Hulyaypil and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy has not conducted active offensive actions at this time.

"In the Kursk direction, there were 14 combat clashes today, two of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping seven KABs, and also carried out 156 (including 11 from MLRS) artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements," the statement said.

Russian Federation losses per day: almost a thousand soldiers and 9 cruise missiles27.05.25, 08:04 • 2798 views

