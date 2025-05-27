$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Russian Federation losses per day: almost a thousand soldiers and 9 cruise missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 26, Russian troops lost 990 soldiers and 9 cruise missiles. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 988,000 occupiers have been destroyed.

Russian Federation losses per day: almost a thousand soldiers and 9 cruise missiles

In the past 24 hours, on May 26, Russian troops lost 990 soldiers and 9 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.27.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 9882840 (+990) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10860 (+2)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22642 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 28337 (+17)
          • MLRS ‒ 1397 (0)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1171 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 336 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 37853 (+222)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3265 (+9)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 49907 (+64)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3902 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let's remind

                              A few days ago, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that since the beginning of the year, Russians have lost 185,000 people in the war against Ukraine. According to him, every destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
