General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy launched over a thousand drone strikes and carried out 3155 artillery shellings

Since the beginning of the day, 141 combat clashes have taken place, the enemy launched one missile and 52 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using nine missiles and 79 guided aerial bombs, 1158 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out 3155 artillery shellings - the report says.

Three attacks by enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian units in the Kharkiv direction in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried five times to advance on our positions near Zahryzove and in the direction of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruglyakivka, the Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

Fifteen times the enemy attacked in the Lyman direction, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka. Our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our soldiers successfully stopped two attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske settlements, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked near Chasovoy Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Stupochky, Bila Hora and Predtechyne, two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

The enemy tried 11 times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, and fighting is still going on in one location.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 53 assault and offensive actions. High activity of Russian occupiers in the areas of Zorya, Oleksandropil, Malinivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske and Andriivka settlements. Nine combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 296 occupiers, 150 of them permanently. Also, our defenders destroyed two cars, six motorcycles, 20 UAVs, two satellite terminals, eight fortifications for the protection of personnel and a UAV control antenna, in addition, damaged a car and a motorcycle of the enemy.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 18 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Bahatyr, Odradne, Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Novopil, Vilne Pole settlements, and five more combat engagements remain unfinished.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove settlements and in the direction of Novoandriivka, Ukrainian defenders gave a worthy rebuff to the invaders.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

Twenty-three combat clashes took place today in the Kursk direction, three of which are still ongoing. During the day, the enemy carried out 204 artillery shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems, and launched eight air strikes, dropping 13 guided bombs.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

