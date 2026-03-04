$43.230.13
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Diplomat

A third of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Over the past day, 144 combat engagements took place on the front, a third of which were in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, used kamikaze drones, and carried out shelling.

A third of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff map

144 battles took place on the front line over the past day, a third of them in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on March 4, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment in various sectors of the front. In total, 144 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, using one missile, 74 air strikes, and dropped 255 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 8445 kamikaze drones and carried out 3453 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 94 with multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of Pysantsi, Vyshneve, Dnipropetrovsk region; Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Charivne, Dolynka, Liubytske, Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Zelena Dibrova, Hirke, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the occupiers.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched five air strikes with 15 aerial bombs and carried out 152 shellings, 5 of which were with MLRS, over the past day.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried twice to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Zybine and Kruhle.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked five times towards Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times. They tried to penetrate our defense towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped ten attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne and Platonivka and in the direction of Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 25 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Novooleksandrivka and Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 11 times towards the settlements of Ternove, Vyshneve, Vorone, Verbove and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 25 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole and towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv direction, there were two combat engagements with the enemy in the area of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1,733 UAVs in a day - General Staff04.03.26, 07:44

