In Egypt, a fire broke out in Giza Governorate after a fuel tanker overturned, injuring 15 people and killing at least 30 more, UNN reports.

As a result of the incident, 15 people have so far been injured—they were taken to Zayed Specialized Hospital, Imbaba General Hospital, and El-Warraq Central Hospital. Meanwhile, the number of fatalities has reportedly risen to 30, according to preliminary estimates - Egypt’s Ministry of Health reported.

The fire reportedly broke out after a fuel tanker overturned above the "Ashara" tunnel in the Al-Warraq area of Imbaba, Giza Governorate.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said he was monitoring developments surrounding the tragic accident that occurred this evening on the Ring Road in Giza Governorate and resulted in deaths and injuries.

The president expressed his sincere condolences and deep support to the families of those killed.

He also instructed the relevant authorities to provide all necessary support and assistance to those injured and the families of those killed, ensure that the injured receive comprehensive medical care, promptly address the consequences of the accident, restore traffic, and take all necessary measures to guarantee the safety of citizens.

A massive fire at a confectionery factory in Indonesia claimed the lives of 3 people, while another 36 workers are missing