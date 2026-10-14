A tank at an oil-loading terminal caught fire in Rostov
Kyiv • UNN
A tank at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery terminal caught fire in the Russian city of Rostov. This is already the second major fire in the city in a day.
A tank at the oil-loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk plant caught fire in Russian Rostov. UNN reports this, citing local public channels.
Details
It is noted that this is not the first fire in Rostov recently.
Footage from the oil-loading terminal. The fire was practically invisible this afternoon, but something exploded again on its own. This is already the second large-scale fire in Rostov today. Earlier, warehouse premises covering an area of approximately 9,000 m² burned down at the AksaikardanDetal plant.
Reminder
On October 10, as a result of a nighttime attack, an oil-loading terminal of NZNP, located in Rostov-on-Don's Zheleznodorozhny District, caught fire.
A large-scale fire is still raging at an oil-loading terminal in Russia’s Rostov region; the media report that it is “reeds burning.”12.10.26, 05:27 • 20193 views