A large-scale fire is still raging at an oil-loading terminal in Russia’s Rostov region; the media report that it is “reeds burning.”
Kyiv • UNN
The fire at the NZNP terminal in Russia’s Rostov region, which was attacked on October 10, is still ongoing; the media report that it is “reeds burning.” The region is again being attacked by UAVs.
A fire continues at the "NZNP Oil Loading Terminal" in Russia's Rostov Region. The OSINT channel ASTRA reports this, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that local media are reporting that "reeds are burning."
"Rostov Glavny" published a video of the burning oil depot, claiming that "according to rumors, reeds are burning, but that is not certain," noting that Rostov-on-Don has been under a veil of smoke for the second day
It is stated that, after analyzing the video, analysts concluded that the oil loading terminal of the "Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant," which was attacked on the night of October 10, is still burning.
At present, Rostov Region is again under a UAV attack; a threat to Azov, Bataysk, and Rostov-on-Don has been reported, as well as air defense activity
We remind you
On October 10, an oil loading terminal of NZNP, located in Rostov-on-Don's Zheleznodorozhny District, caught fire as a result of a nighttime attack.
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