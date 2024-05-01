A strange flash in the sky was spotted in several regions of Ukraine

Last night, residents of several regions of Ukraine noticed a strange flash in the sky. A video of an unknown object flying to the ground and flashing with a bright blue light was posted online. It was reported by UNN .

Details

Social media users say that the flash in the sky was seen by residents of Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia regions. The network speculates that it was a meteor, as it was last year.

Recall

The State Space Agency reported that the flash over Kyiv region, which occurred on the evening of April 19, 2023, was most likely caused by a meteorite from the Lyrid meteor shower