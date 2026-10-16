A single Neptune strike inflicted greater losses on Russian aviation than it managed to replenish during 2026

Ukrainian Neptune missiles struck six Su-34 fighter-bombers at the Russian Borisoglebsk airfield during the attack on the night of October 15. This is more than Russia has reportedly received in new aircraft of this type since the beginning of 2026. Defense Express reported this, citing data from the Ukrainian Navy, according to UNN.

Details

The Su-34 is one of the main aircraft used by the Russian army to launch guided aerial bombs at Ukrainian positions and frontline settlements.

According to military analysts' estimates, Russian aviation received no more than 4–5 new Su-34s during 2026. In other words, a single Ukrainian strike may have put more aircraft out of action than Russian factories delivered in more than nine months.

How serious Russia's aviation losses have become

In 2025, Russia reported the delivery of 18 Su-34 bombers in seven batches. This year, the pace of replenishing the aircraft fleet has, according to open-source data, proved significantly lower.

Six Su-34Ms destroyed by Neptune strike at Russian airfield - Navy

Before the strike on the Borisoglebsk airfield, open sources had already recorded three Su-34s destroyed or damaged during 2026.

Thus, taking the latest attack into account, the total number of affected aircraft of this type may reach at least nine since the beginning of the year.

At the same time, reports that six aircraft were hit do not mean that all of them were completely destroyed. The extent of the damage to each Su-34 has not yet been specified.

The Navy destroyed four Su-34 aircraft, with two more hit — what is known about the carrier of guided aerial bombs used to terrorize Ukraine