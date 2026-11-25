A political dispute has erupted in France over the deployment of French military personnel to Ukraine to train Ukrainian forces and service French military equipment that has been transferred. The opposition is criticizing the government for failing to inform parliament about the mission. Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

Last week, French public broadcaster RFI reported the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine. According to its information, the mission, called Volia, is under the command of a French general and involves training Ukrainian military personnel and maintaining equipment supplied by Paris.

France’s Deputy Defense Minister Alice Rufo was summoned to a closed-door hearing in the Senate to provide explanations regarding the deployment of the military personnel.

The government insists that the mission is non-combat in nature and does not fall under Article 35 of the French Constitution. The article requires the authorities to inform parliament about decisions to use the armed forces in a foreign conflict no later than three days after the operation begins. If the mission lasts more than four months, its continuation must be approved by parliament.

Rufo stated that because there is no intention to participate in combat operations, the Volia mission does not constitute military intervention within the meaning of Article 35.

However, opposition representatives fear that such a presence could lead to France becoming directly involved in the war. Bastien Lachaud, a lawmaker from the La France Insoumise party, said that if French military personnel took part in combat clashes, the country could find itself at war with Russia without a prior vote in parliament.

The leader of La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, also stressed that under no circumstances should France become a party to the hostilities in Ukraine.

For his part, Cédric Perrin, chair of the Senate Defense Committee, criticized the president for failing to notify parliament. He said that the government should at least have informed the relevant committees or the leadership of both chambers.

At the same time, Guillaume Tusseau, a professor at the Sciences Po Law School, explained that French legislation does not contain a precise definition of military intervention. As a result, the final decision on whether parliament needs to be informed effectively remains with the government.

The political dispute is taking place against the backdrop of preparations for France’s 2027 presidential election. Politicians criticizing the government’s current policy toward Ukraine include Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

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