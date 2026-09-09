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A Russian national detained in Romania for preparing sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The Russian national is suspected of filming military and critical infrastructure sites in Romania for his handlers. The SRI had been monitoring him since February 2026.

A Russian national detained in Romania for preparing sabotage

Romania’s internal intelligence service reported the detention of a Russian citizen suspected of preparing to carry out sabotage on the country’s territory. The special service’s press center reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to Romanian intelligence services, the man received instructions from his handlers to photograph and record video of facilities of strategic military interest. These included communications centers and military bases used by NATO allies, as well as certain headquarters of institutions within the National Defense, Public Order and National Security System. In addition, some critical infrastructure facilities were involved.

The data obtained indicate a nature of activity similar to that of sabotage networks across Europe coordinated by structures from the Russian Federation

- Romania’s intelligence service stated.

According to the service, the Russian national had been under SRI surveillance since February 2026. Romanian media also reported that the detainee is 40 years old.

We remind you

Russia is intensifying its so-called “gray-zone” operations against European countries that support Ukraine. These include sabotage, arson, cyberattacks, espionage, violations of airspace by drones, and the recruitment of operatives through social media.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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