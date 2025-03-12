A Russian missile carrier with "Calibers" is on duty in the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
An enemy ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles, was recorded in the Black Sea. The occupiers continue to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.
The enemy is holding one ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles. This is reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that as of the morning of Monday, March 10, an enemy missile carrier was recorded in the Black Sea.
In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles
In addition, according to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 3 vessels, which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 12 vessels, 5 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait.
The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the enemy continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.
