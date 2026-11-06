Partial blackout in Prague paralyzed parliament and transport, while the airport received bomb threats

$45.440.0951.040.21
ukenru
09:24 AM • 11755 views
Kyiv and four regions switched to emergency power cuts — how many hours without electricityPhoto
07:24 AM • 19702 views
More than 40 pilot whales washed ashore and died in New Zealand
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 29073 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 30337 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 30907 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
05:44 AM • 18228 views
J.D. Vance is forming an alliance with disillusioned Trump voters ahead of the 2028 election - Fox News
November 5, 10:23 PM • 35373 views
Trump announced a major deal that could encompass not only Ukraine, but all of Europe
November 5, 08:18 PM • 36279 views
Participants in the fatal brawl in Slovakia have no connection to Ukraine’s Defense Forces — Foreign Ministry
November 5, 07:33 PM • 27814 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special forces conducted a large-scale operation "Cheburechnaya" in Sumy Oblast: how many occupiers and pieces of equipment they destroyedVideo
November 5, 07:18 PM • 45531 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
I would not want to destroy the rest of the country, but it may be necessary — Trump did not rule out further strikes on IranNovember 6, 01:49 AM • 17053 views
A cold front will cover Ukraine on November 6: rain and wet snowPhotoNovember 6, 04:57 AM • 18480 views
Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval Office06:54 AM • 19769 views
Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours laterPhoto07:40 AM • 14990 views
Ethan Hawke's son has landed his first leading film role alongside Anthony Hopkins08:17 AM • 12452 views
Publications
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 29091 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 30358 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 30925 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s declineNovember 5, 07:18 PM • 45541 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statementsNovember 5, 05:09 PM • 37365 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Iran
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ethan Hawke's son has landed his first leading film role alongside Anthony Hopkins08:17 AM • 12562 views
Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours laterPhoto07:40 AM • 15086 views
Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval Office06:54 AM • 19860 views
Goncourt Prize winner admits using AI in novelNovember 5, 08:32 PM • 28811 views
Scientists have rejected the leading theory about the origin of Stonehenge’s Altar StoneNovember 5, 05:31 PM • 25406 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
BFM TV
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot

Partial blackout in Prague paralyzed parliament and transport, while the airport received bomb threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

Due to an accident at a substation, 70,000 consumers were left without electricity; trams and traffic lights stopped working. The airport received bomb threats.

Partial blackout in Prague paralyzed parliament and transport, while the airport received bomb threats

In some districts of Prague, the Czech Republic, a massive power outage occurred on Friday morning, November 6, disrupting public transport, traffic lights, and Parliament. Separately, aircraft at Prague Airport received bomb threats. UNN reports this, citing ČTK and local authorities.

Details

The power outage in part of Prague lasted about 45 minutes, affecting 70,000 customers. The outage affected, among others, the Prague 5 and Prague 6 districts.

"Today at around 9:30 a.m., a fault occurred at the "Praha Západ" substation. As a result, a power outage occurred in (the districts of) Prague 5 and Prague 6. Firefighters responded to 5 emergencies involving the rescue of people from elevators. Tram traffic was restricted due to the outage," the Prague City Fire and Rescue Service said on X.

Police and firefighters also reported that the power outage caused traffic lights to stop working in the affected districts.

Power has already been restored in part of Prague, Karel Hanzelka, a spokesperson for the energy company Prague Energy (PRE), told ČTK. The power outage on the left bank of the Vltava lasted about 45 minutes, affecting 70,000 customers. It was caused by a short circuit at the Západ substation; the Červený vrch substation was also put out of operation, he said.

"The overall power outage lasted a maximum of 44 minutes. We managed to restore connections in some locations relatively quickly, within a few minutes," the spokesperson said.

The Chamber of Deputies, located in the Prague 1 district, was also forced to interrupt its proceedings due to the power outage.

Meeting of the Chamber of Deputies, November 6, 2026, Prague. The meeting was interrupted due to a power outage. Photo: ČTK/Šimánek Vít
Meeting of the Chamber of Deputies, November 6, 2026, Prague. The meeting was interrupted due to a power outage. Photo: ČTK/Šimánek Vít

The morning power outage also affected Prague's Central Military Hospital (ÚVN) and the Motol and Homolka University Hospital (FNMH), which are located on the left bank of the Vltava. They operated on backup power sources and have now restored power from the grid. 

Bomb threat reports

According to the Czech police, aircraft at Prague Airport also received bomb threats.

"Today, a threat to place an explosive device on board a large number of aircraft arriving at and departing from Prague Airport was repeated. In cooperation with Prague Airport, we took the necessary security measures with minimal impact on the airport's normal operations. We continue to deal with the matter," the Czech police said on X.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Explosions
Power outage
Electricity
Prague
Czech Republic