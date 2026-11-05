"A new mechanism for returning Ukrainians has been launched" — Lubinets spoke about an informal meeting with Melania Trump 

Dmytro Lubinets

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Washington, where they discussed continuing humanitarian missions and the return of Ukrainian citizens from Russia. Lubinets reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

The meeting at the White House with Melania Trump has concluded. There was an official part and an unofficial part, during which I had the opportunity to discuss with the U.S. first lady the continuation of humanitarian steps aimed at returning Ukrainian citizens of various categories who are in the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Details will follow - Lubinets said.

He noted that together with Melania Trump, they summed up the results of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky.

I am convinced that we have opened a new mechanism for protecting the rights of Ukrainian citizens who are in territory that we do not yet control. Details will follow. We continue working in Washington; many meetings are scheduled. The entire Ukrainian delegation is determined to return with results - Lubinets added.

We will remind you

At the White House, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump met with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations following the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. Official representatives of Kyiv—David Arakhamia and Dmytro Lubinets—presented the U.S. first lady with the Order of Princess Olga, First Class.