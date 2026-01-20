A new cybersecurity course for military personnel has been launched in "Army+"

A new training course, "Cyber Hygiene 2.0," has been launched in the "Army+" application, dedicated to basic yet critically important cybersecurity rules for daily service in the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, informs UNN.

It is noted that the course helps military personnel work safely in the digital environment and reduce the risks of information leakage, cyberattacks, and technical infection.

The course program covers 14 training series and explains how to safely use smartphones, computers, the internet, social networks, and messengers, work with passwords, Wi-Fi, flash drives, and service systems. Special attention is paid to threats from the enemy: phishing, viruses, botnets, DDoS attacks, and internal cyber incidents, as well as algorithms for actions in critical situations. - the report says.

It is indicated that the training is based on practical examples and real scenarios. After each module, intermediate tests are provided, and at the end of the course, there is a final exam and a certificate confirming the acquisition of knowledge and skills in cyber hygiene.

The course is taught by officers of the Main Joint Center for Information Protection and Cyber Security in Information and Telecommunication Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The training materials were developed in cooperation with the Main Directorate of Communications and Cyber Security of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The course will be useful for all military personnel who daily work with digital devices and information – from rank-and-file personnel to unit commanders. - the Ministry of Defense is convinced.

They added that today, 19 training courses on tactics, combat planning, unmanned systems, communications, financial literacy, and other areas are already available in "Army+". In total, 213,000 military personnel are undergoing training in the application, gaining practical knowledge that can be immediately applied in the work of units.

In December, the "Army+" application for military personnel received another update - now digital defender's ID, the "Pulse" news feed are available there, and access to services has become more convenient.

