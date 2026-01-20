$43.180.08
January 19, 06:36 PM • 11004 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 21568 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 21056 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 23110 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 22448 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 25429 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 16745 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 39355 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 37708 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18676 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Publications
Exclusives
A new cybersecurity course for military personnel has been launched in "Army+"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

A new training course, "Cyber Hygiene 2.0," has been launched in the "Army+" application for military personnel of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. It teaches safe work in the digital environment and reduces the risks of information leakage.

A new cybersecurity course for military personnel has been launched in "Army+"

A new training course, "Cyber Hygiene 2.0," has been launched in the "Army+" application, dedicated to basic yet critically important cybersecurity rules for daily service in the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the course helps military personnel work safely in the digital environment and reduce the risks of information leakage, cyberattacks, and technical infection.

The course program covers 14 training series and explains how to safely use smartphones, computers, the internet, social networks, and messengers, work with passwords, Wi-Fi, flash drives, and service systems. Special attention is paid to threats from the enemy: phishing, viruses, botnets, DDoS attacks, and internal cyber incidents, as well as algorithms for actions in critical situations.

- the report says.

It is indicated that the training is based on practical examples and real scenarios. After each module, intermediate tests are provided, and at the end of the course, there is a final exam and a certificate confirming the acquisition of knowledge and skills in cyber hygiene.

The course is taught by officers of the Main Joint Center for Information Protection and Cyber Security in Information and Telecommunication Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The training materials were developed in cooperation with the Main Directorate of Communications and Cyber Security of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The course will be useful for all military personnel who daily work with digital devices and information – from rank-and-file personnel to unit commanders.

- the Ministry of Defense is convinced.

They added that today, 19 training courses on tactics, combat planning, unmanned systems, communications, financial literacy, and other areas are already available in "Army+". In total, 213,000 military personnel are undergoing training in the application, gaining practical knowledge that can be immediately applied in the work of units.

Recall

In December, the "Army+" application for military personnel received another update - now digital defender's ID, the "Pulse" news feed are available there, and access to services has become more convenient.

Ministry of Defense launches DELTA combat system training course in "Army+" app29.10.25, 05:31 • 5188 views

