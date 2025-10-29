Ministry of Defense launches DELTA combat system training course in "Army+" app

$42.070.07
October 28, 08:10 PM • 11016 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 48659 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 34426 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 39139 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 64510 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 36469 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 27144 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 22152 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 17327 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 56655 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 14329 views
US military forced to sign NDAs over Trump's secret mission in Latin America – ReutersOctober 28, 06:51 PM • 2954 views
Brigitte Macron suffers from fakes about her gender: daughter told in court about the consequences of the hate campaignOctober 28, 07:24 PM • 4158 views
Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: 9 apartments destroyed, 15 damaged, rescue operation underwayPhotoOctober 28, 09:52 PM • 7310 views
AFU officer saved foreign film crew from Russian FPV droneVideo12:45 AM • 6138 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM • 48678 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a "shadow harvest." Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 42816 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 51653 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation

Exclusive

October 28, 09:42 AM • 64524 views
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 64524 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 56658 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 14354 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 17819 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 26002 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 23076 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 45029 views
Ministry of Defense launches DELTA combat system training course in "Army+" app

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has presented a basic training course on the DELTA combat system in the "Army+" application. It provides initial knowledge for working in the combat ecosystem, which provides a complete picture of the battlefield and coordination of units.

Ministry of Defense launches DELTA combat system training course in "Army+" app

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a basic training course on the DELTA combat system. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the defense agency.

Details

It is noted that the course is available in the "Army+" application and provides initial knowledge of working in the combat ecosystem, which helps the Defense Forces to have a complete picture of the battlefield, plan operations, and coordinate the work of units.

The course introduces military personnel to the principles of working in DELTA, provides practical instructions on how to use its main modules, and explains how to effectively apply the system when performing tasks.

- explained the Ministry of Defense.

They clarified that among the topics of the course are working with maps in DELTA Monitor, terrain analysis, planning UAV missions in Mission Control, working with targets in Target Hub, and video analysis of combat in Vezha.

DELTA collects and analyzes data from various sources so that every soldier has an accurate picture of the situation and can act faster and more coordinated. Training through Army+ will allow thousands of military personnel to quickly master the system, use its analytical capabilities, situational awareness tools, and coordinate actions on the battlefield.

- said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Myronenko.

Digital document management in the military: a new course has appeared in the "Army+" application13.09.25, 09:03 • 4067 views

It is indicated that the course consists of 11 modules and more than 50 practical lessons that cover the full cycle of work in the DELTA ecosystem. Intermediate tests and a final exam are provided to consolidate knowledge.

"Today, 16 training courses are available in "Army+", and more than 140,000 military personnel are already undergoing training in the application, improving their professional and personal skills," the Ministry of Defense summarized.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a new digital function in the "Army+" application, which allows military personnel to submit an electronic report for changing their place of service between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine.

"Army+" app updated: what new features appeared15.09.25, 11:11 • 8512 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine