Ministry of Defense launches DELTA combat system training course in "Army+" app

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a basic training course on the DELTA combat system. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the defense agency.

Details

It is noted that the course is available in the "Army+" application and provides initial knowledge of working in the combat ecosystem, which helps the Defense Forces to have a complete picture of the battlefield, plan operations, and coordinate the work of units.

The course introduces military personnel to the principles of working in DELTA, provides practical instructions on how to use its main modules, and explains how to effectively apply the system when performing tasks. - explained the Ministry of Defense.

They clarified that among the topics of the course are working with maps in DELTA Monitor, terrain analysis, planning UAV missions in Mission Control, working with targets in Target Hub, and video analysis of combat in Vezha.

DELTA collects and analyzes data from various sources so that every soldier has an accurate picture of the situation and can act faster and more coordinated. Training through Army+ will allow thousands of military personnel to quickly master the system, use its analytical capabilities, situational awareness tools, and coordinate actions on the battlefield. - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Myronenko.

It is indicated that the course consists of 11 modules and more than 50 practical lessons that cover the full cycle of work in the DELTA ecosystem. Intermediate tests and a final exam are provided to consolidate knowledge.

"Today, 16 training courses are available in "Army+", and more than 140,000 military personnel are already undergoing training in the application, improving their professional and personal skills," the Ministry of Defense summarized.

Recall

