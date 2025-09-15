$41.310.00
"Army+" app updated: what new features appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

The new version of the "Army+" application 2.5.0 includes five new reports and an Army ID directory for storing and quickly substituting data. Since its launch, the military has submitted 860,000 electronic reports.

"Army+" app updated: what new features appeared

Several updates have appeared in the new version of the "Army+" application for military personnel, including five new reports, the Ministry of Defense announced on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Several updates have been made to "Army+"," the ministry noted.

In the new version of "Army+" 2.5.0, as indicated, the Army ID Directory has appeared. "Now you can save the ID of the commander, acting commander, or SEDO of the unit and quickly substitute them when submitting a report," the agency noted.

Also added are 5 new reports:

  • one-time financial assistance (disability or partial loss of working capacity);
    • blood donation;
      • income certificate;
        • certificate of injury circumstances (Appendix 5);
          • dismissal upon reaching the age limit.

            The report on changing the place of service has also been updated. "Now it's even easier to add the necessary documents. They can be recognized and scanned through the camera, and the system warns about duplicates," the Ministry of Defense explained.

            It is indicated that since the launch of "Army+", the military has already submitted 860,000 electronic reports.

            Julia Shramko

