Digital document management in the military: a new course has appeared in the "Army+" application

The "Army+" application has launched a new course, "SEDO: Digital Document Management in the Military." It will help servicemen learn about working with documents in a single digital space, UNN reports, citing a statement from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that the training consists of 10 modules. Thanks to it, users will understand how to log in to the electronic document management system (SEDO), register all types of correspondence, send and receive documents, and monitor their execution.

Separate lessons will explain how to maintain electronic journals and generate reports on document management. At the end of each module, tests are provided to check knowledge. After completing the course, there is a final exam, upon successful completion of which military personnel will be able to receive an electronic certificate. - the message says.

It is indicated that there are now fourteen educational courses in the application. 125,000 users are already taking them, and 55,000 of them have completed at least one course entirely. The most popular topics are "Unmanned Systems. UAV Fundamentals," "Information Resilience. Cybersecurity," and "Fundamentals of Communication on the Battlefield."

In July, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented a new instruction in the "Army+" application, which allows military personnel to check the possibility of transfer and receive a step-by-step action plan. This test instruction takes into account various factors, including length of service and fitness for combat duty.

