One thousand military personnel are already mastering defense procurement through the "Army+" application

Since the beginning of the educational course on defense procurement in the "Army+" application, a thousand military personnel have already completed it. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that the defense procurement course from the Ministry of Defense started in the "Army+" application last month.

This course is primarily useful for military personnel serving in procurement, supply, and logistics departments. It provides fundamental knowledge about procurement planning, market analysis, and participation in tenders - the message says.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that currently, the defense procurement course is the largest in terms of volume on the platform, and therefore one of the most difficult. Thus, only one in four students (23%) successfully completes it and receives a certificate based on the results of the training.

The military is not only about technology and combat operations. The military is also about planning provision and working with suppliers, because this is critically important for the quality work of units. Our team is glad that this voluminous course, rich in useful information about defense procurement, has been useful to so many users - said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.

The "Army+" application is most often used in the Ground Forces: 130,000 electronic reports have already been processed

The Ministry of Defense added that the "Army+" application includes twelve educational courses.

"The most popular since the launch of the service are "Unmanned Systems. UAV Fundamentals" (32,000 users started), "Information Resilience: Cybersecurity" (23,500), and "Fundamentals of Communication on the Battlefield" (15,300)," the message says.

A new multi-signature function has appeared in the "Army+" mobile application, allowing unit commanders to process up to 40 reports simultaneously. This innovation significantly speeds up the document approval process, reducing the administrative burden on military personnel.

