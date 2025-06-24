$41.830.15
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 05:50 PM • 14670 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 64730 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 88791 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 128839 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 74725 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 134849 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 66712 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 107304 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67913 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95946 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
One thousand military personnel are already mastering defense procurement through the "Army+" application

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

One thousand military personnel are already undergoing an educational course on defense procurement in the "Army+" application. This course is the largest in volume on the platform, yet only 23% of students successfully complete it.

One thousand military personnel are already mastering defense procurement through the "Army+" application

Since the beginning of the educational course on defense procurement in the "Army+" application, a thousand military personnel have already completed it. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the defense procurement course from the Ministry of Defense started in the "Army+" application last month.

This course is primarily useful for military personnel serving in procurement, supply, and logistics departments. It provides fundamental knowledge about procurement planning, market analysis, and participation in tenders

- the message says.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that currently, the defense procurement course is the largest in terms of volume on the platform, and therefore one of the most difficult. Thus, only one in four students (23%) successfully completes it and receives a certificate based on the results of the training.

The military is not only about technology and combat operations. The military is also about planning provision and working with suppliers, because this is critically important for the quality work of units. Our team is glad that this voluminous course, rich in useful information about defense procurement, has been useful to so many users

- said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.

The "Army+" application is most often used in the Ground Forces: 130,000 electronic reports have already been processed16.06.25, 18:37 • 2592 views

The Ministry of Defense added that the "Army+" application includes twelve educational courses.

"The most popular since the launch of the service are "Unmanned Systems. UAV Fundamentals" (32,000 users started), "Information Resilience: Cybersecurity" (23,500), and "Fundamentals of Communication on the Battlefield" (15,300)," the message says.

Recall

A new multi-signature function has appeared in the "Army+" mobile application, allowing unit commanders to process up to 40 reports simultaneously. This innovation significantly speeds up the document approval process, reducing the administrative burden on military personnel.

A multi-signature feature for reports has been launched in the "Army+" application20.06.25, 15:02 • 1576 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
