The "Army+" application is most often used in the Ground Forces: 130,000 electronic reports have already been processed

"Army+" is most often used in the Ground Forces. 130,000 electronic reports have already been processed there. And one of the record holders is the 23rd separate mechanized brigade. The military unit has already submitted more than 5,000 reports through the application, and also uses other functions, including surveys, training and Pluses - the Ministry of Defense reported.

It is noted that among the reports that the brigade is now processing electronically: annual and family leave, financial assistance for health improvement, acceptance and transfer of office.

Let us remind you

5 new reports related to obtaining documents, payments and leave have appeared in the Army+ application.