A new checkpoint on the border with Hungary: Ukraine awaits Budapest's decision

Ukraine is working on opening a new border crossing point with Hungary as an alternative to the Polish blockade. Kyiv is currently awaiting approval of the relevant changes by its Hungarian counterparts. This was reported by the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

At the initiative of the Ministry of Reconstruction, the opening of a new checkpoint for passenger transport with Hungary - Velyka Palad - Nagyhodosh and the launch of empty trucks through the Luzhanka - Beregsurany checkpoint were approved.

The agency explained that Velyka Palad will be open for passenger cars. The key goal of launching this checkpoint is to reduce the load on other checkpoints crossed by vehicles with cargo.

The Luzhanka checkpoint is currently open for passenger cars. Thanks to the amendments to the Agreement, empty trucks weighing more than 7.5 tons will be able to cross it. The next step in implementing these decisions is the approval of the relevant changes by Hungarian colleagues. The parties are currently working to obtain the necessary approvals. Our task is to ensure sustainable and rhythmic export and import transportation - commented Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Addendum

The Ministry of Infrastructure said that Hungary accounts for about 10% of cargo traffic from Ukraine, given the insufficient capacity of the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

Currently, there are 5 checkpoints with Hungary, only one of which is for trucks - Chop-Záhony. About 250 trucks can cross it per day to leave Ukraine.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to open a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary called Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and to expand the operation of the existing checkpoint in order to increase border and trade capacity.