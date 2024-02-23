$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27874 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 101046 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65807 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 264334 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 226632 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189069 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229438 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251214 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157188 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372056 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A new checkpoint on the border with Hungary: Ukraine awaits Budapest's decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22477 views

Ukraine wants to open a new border crossing with Hungary to provide an alternative route for exports in the face of the blockade on the border with Poland.

A new checkpoint on the border with Hungary: Ukraine awaits Budapest's decision

Ukraine is working on opening a new border crossing point with Hungary as an alternative to the Polish blockade. Kyiv is currently awaiting approval of the relevant changes by its Hungarian counterparts. This was reported by the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

At the initiative of the Ministry of Reconstruction, the opening of a new checkpoint for passenger transport with Hungary - Velyka Palad - Nagyhodosh and the launch of empty trucks through the Luzhanka - Beregsurany checkpoint were approved.

Kubrakov: Ukraine launches new Danube route to increase exports amid Polish border blockade21.02.24, 09:39 • 28810 views

The agency explained that Velyka Palad will be open for passenger cars. The key goal of launching this checkpoint is to reduce the load on other checkpoints crossed by vehicles with cargo.

The Luzhanka checkpoint is currently open for passenger cars. Thanks to the amendments to the Agreement, empty trucks weighing more than 7.5 tons will be able to cross it. The next step in implementing these decisions is the approval of the relevant changes by Hungarian colleagues. The parties are currently working to obtain the necessary approvals. Our task is to ensure sustainable and rhythmic export and import transportation

- commented Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Addendum

The Ministry of Infrastructure said that Hungary accounts for about 10% of cargo traffic from Ukraine, given the insufficient capacity of the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: long-term blocking of the border is "a loss for both countries"23.02.24, 14:49 • 24309 views

Currently, there are 5 checkpoints with Hungary, only one of which is for trucks - Chop-Záhony. About 250 trucks can cross it per day to leave Ukraine.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to open a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary called Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and to expand the operation of the existing checkpoint in order to increase border and trade capacity.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
Hungary
Ukraine
Kyiv
