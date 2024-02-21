Kubrakov: Ukraine launches new Danube route to increase exports amid Polish border blockade

Ukraine is launching an additional route across the Danube River to increase exports to at least pre-war levels amid a border blockade by Polish protesters, with container transportation expected to begin soon, said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development, UNN reports.

Ukraine will use an additional route across the Danube River to increase exports to at least pre-war levels. This is a matter of our survival, as the Polish blockade of agricultural products effectively closes the land border with the European Union. In the near future, we will launch container transportation on the Upper Danube. The new route will run from the Ukrainian port of Izmail to Romania's Constanta and the Danube ports of Germany - Kubrakov wrote in X.

The official invited international companies to "consider this stable and predictable route".

