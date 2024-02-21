Blockade on the border with Poland: about 2.5 thousand trucks queued at six checkpoints

There are currently about 2,500 trucks in queues at six checkpoints in Poland heading to Ukraine amid the blockade by Polish farmers. In three directions: "Rava-Ruska, Ustyluh, and Uhryniv, farmers have stopped blocking the movement of cars and buses. Now they are crossing the border freely. This was reported to UNN by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko.

As of this morning, there are about 2,500 trucks in the queues on the territory of Poland in total at all six directions blocked by Polish farmers. Let me remind you that these are the directions of the checkpoints Rava-Ruska, Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv - Demchenko said.

According to him, the longest queues are in front of Krakivets, Yahodyn, and Rava-Ruska.

"Yesterday, as you know, on three directions: "Rava-Ruska, Ustyluh, and Uhryniv, Polish farmers also blocked the movement of cars, but gradually, from 16:00 to 18:00, they stopped blocking the movement of cars and buses. Now they are crossing the border freely," said Demchenko.

Addendum

Polish farmers plan to extend the border blockade until April.

"Putin, deal with Ukraine and Brussels, and with our government": Polish police react to a poster of one of the protesters, the author of the inscription faces criminal liability