"Putin, deal with Ukraine and Brussels, and with our government": Polish police react to a poster of one of the protesters, the author of the inscription faces criminal liability

According to Polish media, the police and prosecutors detained a man holding a poster with a provocative slogan and charged him. Law enforcement officials emphasized that they would not allow incitement to hatred and violation of the law. The press service of the Polish police wrote about this on its channel on the social network X, UNN reports.

We will not allow violation of the law and incitement to hatred! Polish police immediately responded to provocative slogans during a farmers' protest in the Wodzisław district. - police said.

Details

It is noted that the police and the prosecutor's office are already conducting the necessary investigative measures. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under part 1 of article 256 of the Criminal Code of Poland.

Therefore, the protester who put up the provocative banner will be charged with propaganda of a totalitarian state system and incitement to hatred against Ukrainians.

Context

A photo from the protests of Polish farmers in the Wodzisławski district has gone viral. One of the photos shows a tractor with the USSR flag with a characteristic hammer and sickle. There is also a poster with a call to Russian dictator Putin.

"Putin, deal with Ukraine, with Brussels, and with our government," the scandalous poster read.

Social media users noted that this call resonated strongly with the infamous "invitation": "Putin send in the troops".