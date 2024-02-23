Ministry of Agrarian Policy: long-term blocking of the border is "a loss for both countries"

There is no mass export of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland. There is an official transit with all the documents and checks. So the blocking of the Polish-Ukrainian border is not an economic issue, but rather the interests of certain groups. The Ukrainian side is ready for a dialogue with the Polish side, because long-term blocking of the border "means losses for both countries." This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotsky on the air of Ukrainian Radio, reports UNN.

Vysotsky said that after the European Union's restrictions expired in September 2023, Ukraine made an internal decision to license the export of these four crops to Poland. And at the end of December 2023, it extended this decision for the whole of 2024.

That is why it is not true that Ukrainian grain has flooded the Polish market. Not a single ton was exported there during this period. We can see from the customs data that not a single ton has been exported there since January 1 of this year. Only transit by road and rail to the Baltic States, Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries. Only transit. It is a shame to see such actions when in fact there is no impact of massive exports of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland ," Vysotsky said.

Zelenskyy: There is no approval for grain exports from Ukraine to Poland at the moment

He noted that from an economic point of view, bilateral and unimpeded trade is always the most beneficial.

We export to Poland, transit through Poland, and Poles export to us. It's not a one-way street. Last year, we exported more than one billion dollars worth of agricultural products. Therefore, there is no economic reason for this. Moreover, we see that, for example, in previous years, Poland's agricultural exports grew by 8-9 billion per year. In particular, after more active trade with Ukraine began. Therefore, the economic effect is definitely positive in the end. Therefore, the interests here are not general economic ones, but those of certain groups - Vysotsky said.

The Cabinet of Ministers meets in Lviv region amid a border blockade: Shmyhal ready for "reasonable compromises" with Warsaw

When asked whether Ukraine would have to take reciprocal measures, again, blocking Polish exports, Vysotsky replied: "We are committed to common sense to the last, because we understand that any restrictions and the development of restrictions are worse for both sides in the end. This has been scientifically proven. That's why we have been advocating for a free trade zone with the EU, and we are fighting for it.

He noted that all efforts are now aimed at finding this solution and at dialog, rather than moving into some countermeasures that will ultimately harm both sides. And obviously, only the country that is engaged in aggression and wars will benefit from this.