Zelenskyy: There is no approval for grain exports from Ukraine to Poland at the moment

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Zelenskyy: There is no approval for grain exports from Ukraine to Poland at the moment

Zelenskyy: There is no approval for grain exports from Ukraine to Poland at the moment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28681 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized that there is currently no approval for the export of grain from Ukraine to Poland. Although this is obviously unprofitable for Ukrainian producers, Ukraine is sticking to it because relations with Poland are an absolute national security priority.

Currently, there is no approval for the export of grain from Ukraine to Poland, despite the fact that it is unprofitable for Ukrainian producers. But Kyiv is sticking to it because relations with Poland are an absolute priority for Ukraine's national security. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video message, UNN reports.

"I think everyone will understand that Ukraine cannot accept what is happening on the border between our countries. And even more so with the fact that outright pro-Putin slogans have begun to appear there. This is wrong. And anti-solidarity. And, in particular, in yesterday's case with our grain, which was poured out of the railroad car, it was also simply untrue. Because not a single gram of that grain was taken to Poland for sale, not a single gram was taken to the Polish market. Currently, there is not a single approval for the export of grain from Ukraine to Poland. Although this is obviously unprofitable for Ukrainian producers, we are sticking to it because relations with Poland are an absolute national security priority for us," Zelensky said.

The President noted that  the partnership between Ukraine and Poland is about protecting national security, both ours and theirs.

"And this story with agricultural trade has been going on for many months, not just the first day. A lot has happened during this time. But everyone sees that the situation is still much more political than economic. Only Moscow is rejoicing now. And when our Ukrainian drivers are blocked on Polish roads, it means that politicians should intensify a real dialogue. At all levels. And the result," Zelensky said.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ukrainian government to be on the border between Ukraine and Poland in the near future, by February 24. He noted that he was ready to be at the border as well. Zelenskyy also called on Prime Minister Donald Tusk to come to the border and President Andrzej Duda to support a dialogue to resolve the blockade.

"We have determined our next steps. They will be very fast." Zelensky discusses blockade of Polish border on selector21.02.24, 13:24 • 42954 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising