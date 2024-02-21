Zelenskyy: There is no approval for grain exports from Ukraine to Poland at the moment

Currently, there is no approval for the export of grain from Ukraine to Poland, despite the fact that it is unprofitable for Ukrainian producers. But Kyiv is sticking to it because relations with Poland are an absolute priority for Ukraine's national security. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video message, UNN reports.

"I think everyone will understand that Ukraine cannot accept what is happening on the border between our countries. And even more so with the fact that outright pro-Putin slogans have begun to appear there. This is wrong. And anti-solidarity. And, in particular, in yesterday's case with our grain, which was poured out of the railroad car, it was also simply untrue. Because not a single gram of that grain was taken to Poland for sale, not a single gram was taken to the Polish market. Currently, there is not a single approval for the export of grain from Ukraine to Poland. Although this is obviously unprofitable for Ukrainian producers, we are sticking to it because relations with Poland are an absolute national security priority for us," Zelensky said.

The President noted that the partnership between Ukraine and Poland is about protecting national security, both ours and theirs.

"And this story with agricultural trade has been going on for many months, not just the first day. A lot has happened during this time. But everyone sees that the situation is still much more political than economic. Only Moscow is rejoicing now. And when our Ukrainian drivers are blocked on Polish roads, it means that politicians should intensify a real dialogue. At all levels. And the result," Zelensky said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ukrainian government to be on the border between Ukraine and Poland in the near future, by February 24. He noted that he was ready to be at the border as well. Zelenskyy also called on Prime Minister Donald Tusk to come to the border and President Andrzej Duda to support a dialogue to resolve the blockade.

