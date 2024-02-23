The Cabinet of Ministers meets in Lviv region amid a border blockade: Shmyhal ready for "reasonable compromises" with Warsaw

The Ukrainian government has gathered for a retreat in Lviv region to address the blockade on the Polish border and is going to approve the opening of a new border crossing point with Hungary and expand the work of the existing one to facilitate border traffic, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday, UNN reports.

Today we are holding an offsite meeting of the Government. On behalf of the President of Ukraine, we are working in Lviv region. One of the key issues is the situation with the blockade on the border. We are preparing clear steps and concrete proposals. We are planning to hold a pragmatic dialog with the Polish side and are ready for reasonable compromises - Shmyhal wrote on social media.

At the same time, he said, work continues on expanding logistics to other locations.

"Today the government will decide to open a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary. This is the Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos checkpoint. It will work for passenger cars, and this will help reduce queues and speed up border crossing for our citizens.

In addition, we agreed that the operation of another checkpoint on the border with Hungary, Luzhanka-Beregsurany, would be expanded. Now, empty trucks will be able to leave without weight restrictions, as well as passenger and freight vehicles with a maximum weight of 7.5 tons," the Prime Minister said.

