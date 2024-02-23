The Cabinet of Ministers meets in Lviv region amid a border blockade: Shmyhal ready for "reasonable compromises" with Warsaw

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42846 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 168400 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99319 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 344204 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280750 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206451 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240529 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253769 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159912 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372646 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 93455 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 168400 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 344204 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235836 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280751 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 896 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29506 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 45742 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36029 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102887 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Cabinet of Ministers meets in Lviv region amid a border blockade: Shmyhal ready for "reasonable compromises" with Warsaw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23597 views

The Ukrainian government convened for a retreat in Lviv region to address the blockade on the Polish border and to agree on opening a new border crossing point with Hungary and expanding the existing one to facilitate border traffic.

The Cabinet of Ministers meets in Lviv region amid a border blockade: Shmyhal ready for "reasonable compromises" with Warsaw

The Ukrainian government has gathered for a retreat in Lviv region to address the blockade on the Polish border and is going to approve the opening of a new border crossing point with Hungary and expand the work of the existing one to facilitate border traffic, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday, UNN reports.

Today we are holding an offsite meeting of the Government. On behalf of the President of Ukraine, we are working in Lviv region. One of the key issues is the situation with the blockade on the border. We are preparing clear steps and concrete proposals. We are planning to hold a pragmatic dialog with the Polish side and are ready for reasonable compromises

- Shmyhal wrote on social media.

At the same time, he said, work continues on expanding logistics to other locations.

"Today the government will decide to open a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary. This is the Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos checkpoint. It will work for passenger cars, and this will help reduce queues and speed up border crossing for our citizens.

In addition, we agreed that the operation of another checkpoint on the border with Hungary, Luzhanka-Beregsurany, would be expanded. Now, empty trucks will be able to leave without weight restrictions, as well as passenger and freight vehicles with a maximum weight of 7.5 tons," the Prime Minister said.

Amid the blockade of the Polish border, Kuleba visits Warsaw: says both governments are committed to solving problematic issues22.02.24, 17:06 • 28516 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Hungary
Ukraine
Lviv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87