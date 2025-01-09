Warming is coming to Ukraine: weather forecast for today

Today, January 9, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with clearings, in some places moderate sleet and rain. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

At night in the western and northern regions there will be light, sometimes moderate rain and sleet, during the day in the far west of the country there will be light rain, in the rest of the country there will be no precipitation.

The wind is mostly southerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians.

The temperature in the southern, eastern regions and Transcarpathia is 7-12° Celsius during the day, up to 15° Celsius in the south of Odesa region and Crimea, and 2-7° Celsius in the north and northeast of the country.

Weather in Kyiv and Kyiv region

Cloudy weather with clearing is expected in Kyiv region. No precipitation during the day.

The wind is mainly southerly, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature during the day is 2-7° Celsius.

The temperature in Kyiv is 3-5° Celsius during the day.