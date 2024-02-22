Amid the blockade of the Polish border, Kuleba visits Warsaw: says both governments are committed to solving problematic issues

Against the backdrop of the border blockade by Polish protesters, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Warsaw to discuss "problematic issues" with Polish officials, which, according to him, "both governments are committed to resolving," UNN reports.

In Warsaw, I had a sincere conversation with Paweł Gras, Head of the Cabinet of the Prime Minister of Poland, and Paweł Kowal, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm of Poland, for more than an hour. Both governments are committed to resolving the problematic issues. I am grateful for the decisions that will guarantee unimpeded supply of military and humanitarian goods to Ukraine - Kuleba pointed out in X.

According to him, the parties "also discussed further joint efforts to increase military supplies.

"Kyiv and Warsaw have a clear understanding of who our common enemy is," Kuleba said.

