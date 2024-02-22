$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Amid the blockade of the Polish border, Kuleba visits Warsaw: says both governments are committed to solving problematic issues

Kyiv • UNN

 28516 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Warsaw to discuss with Polish officials the problematic issues and the increase in military aid to Ukraine, and noted that Kyiv and Warsaw have a clear understanding of who our common enemy is.

Amid the blockade of the Polish border, Kuleba visits Warsaw: says both governments are committed to solving problematic issues

Against the backdrop of the border blockade by Polish protesters, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Warsaw to discuss "problematic issues" with Polish officials, which, according to him, "both governments are committed to resolving," UNN reports.

In Warsaw, I had a sincere conversation with Paweł Gras, Head of the Cabinet of the Prime Minister of Poland, and Paweł Kowal, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm of Poland, for more than an hour. Both governments are committed to resolving the problematic issues. I am grateful for the decisions that will guarantee unimpeded supply of military and humanitarian goods to Ukraine

- Kuleba pointed out in X.

According to him, the parties "also discussed further joint efforts to increase military supplies.

"Kyiv and Warsaw have a clear understanding of who our common enemy is," Kuleba said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

