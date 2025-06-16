$41.450.04
A new center for Ukrainians will open in the Czech Republic, where you can get advice on work, housing, and documents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

A "Unity Center" for Ukrainians will be created in Prague, where consultations on housing, work and legal status will be provided. The center will promote integration and voluntary return to Ukraine.

A new center for Ukrainians will open in the Czech Republic, where you can get advice on work, housing, and documents

The Czech Republic is preparing to open a "Unity Center", which will serve as a contact point for a number of types of consultations, including not only employment, but also voluntary return to Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to Euractiv.

Details

As part of the EU plan to prepare for the final abolition of temporary protection, a "Unity Center" for Ukrainians will be established in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. The goal is to help with integration and voluntary return.

The "Unity Center" will also serve as a contact point for consultations on housing, employment and legal status. It is added that the relevant center will not replace the role of official state institutions.

I was very frank with the Ukrainian side: we are ready to help with the unity center in the Czech Republic to help people who want to return [to Ukraine], but let's be realistic - many of these people are already planning to stay in the countries where they sought refuge

 - said Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan (STAN, EPP) on Friday in Luxembourg.

Reference

The location of the institution in the center of Prague was proposed by the Ukrainian side, writes Euractiv. So far, the necessary reconstruction work is being carried out.

Among other things, it is indicated that the initiative is part of the European Commission's recommendation to member states. These are recommendations in preparation for a coordinated transition from temporary protection status, which will last until March 2027.

Temporary protection currently covers almost 4.3 million Ukrainians across the EU. Most of them live in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic. The system provides access to public health insurance, education and the labor market for those fleeing Russian aggression.

- writes the publication.

Under the current conditions, when it is a functional tool that can provide confidence to those who have fled the war, the extension makes sense. But it was at the request of the Czech Republic that the Polish presidency also focused intensively on what to do after the end of the war – if we see some long-term ceasefire that we all hope for

- said the Czech Minister of the Interior.

Recall

Ukraine and the Czech Republic held talks on the supply of ammunition. They discussed the continuation of the "Czech Initiative" program, as well as funding for 2025 and planning for 2026, taking into account the activity of the Russian army.

Last year, Ukraine received about one and a half million shells of various calibers within the framework of the "Czech Initiative", this year another 400,000 will be delivered, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Our people abroad
Prague
European Commission
European Union
Czech Republic
Germany
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Poland
